Chipolopolo is almost at full strength following Sunday’s arrival of striker Patson Daka and midfielder Edward Chilufya at the teams’ training camp in Ghana.

Chilufya of FC Midtjylland in Denmark was first to land in Accra before the Leicester City striker.

“We all know what is at stake, we all know that coming here is not going to be an easy challenge for us,” Patson said.

“But that is what is going to make it exciting is because you always want to play against the best for you to be the best. And you must beat the best to be the best.”

Chilufya returns to the team for the first time since October after illness and injury saw him miss Chipolopolo’s engagements since then.

“I feel great to join the guys, it has been a while since we were together and I am looking forward to catching up with them in training,” Chilufya said.

But both players will be meeting the new coach Aljosa Asanovic for the first time since the Croat-born trainers’ appointment in January.

And the duo’s arrival brings to 19 the players in camp with four more still being awaited while three others, Clatous Chama, Evans Kangwa and Augustine Mulenga will miss the June qualifiers due to injuries.

Pending are Gamphani Lungu who has a league game with SuperSport United in South Africa on Monday while on Sunday in Denmark, Lubambo Musonda wrapped-up his season with AC Horsens.

Rally Bwalya was on duty on Saturday with Simba SC in Tanzania while Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu is also being awaited.

Chipolopolo arrived in Ghana on Friday for a week-long training camp before heading to Abidjan on June 1.

Zambia kicks off its 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying campaign on June 3 away to Cote d’Ivoire in Yamoussoukro.

Four days later, Zambia will host Comoros at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.