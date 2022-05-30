Cup joy and heartbreak characterized the weekend for some of our foreign –based stars at their respective clubs.

=TANZANIA

Midfielder Rally Bwalya was a second half substitute on Saturday in Simba SC’s 1-0 loss to arch-foes Young Africans in the Azam Sports Federation Cup semifinal.

The result sees Simba heading into close of the campaignwithout silverware and certain to abdicate their league crown to the latter.

=DENMARK

Midfielder Lubambo Musonda heads for 2023 AFCON qualifier duty with an extra spring in his step following Horsens’ promotion to the Danish top flight.

Lubambo came on in the 63rd minute of the Division 1 champions’ 1-1 home draw against Hvidovre on Sunday.



=SOUTH AFRICA

It was also Cup weekend in South Africa where goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was in goals for Mamelodi Sundowns who beat Marumo Gallants 2-1in the 2022 Nedbank Cup final at Rustenburg.

=USA

Defender Aime Mabika played his third game back from a three-week injury layoff when he came on as a 76th minute substitute in Inter Miami’s 2-1 home win over Portland Timbers on Saturday.