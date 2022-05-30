9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
Mutati calls for resumption of post bus services

Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati has implored the Zambia Postal Services ( ZAMPOST) to win back public confidence by initiating a number of income-generating ventures.

Mr. Mutati has also directed the corporation to resume operations of the post bus services he says still remains the people’s choice in the country.

Mr. Mutati said this in Ndola today during the official launch of E-Zampost and Zampost money, products introduced by the corporation.

“ There is an urgent need for Zampost to embrace smart partnerships by designing a business model that will help to generate revenue, “ said the minister.

Zampost should also strive to be the centre for all government services by creating a one stop convenient place where all public services will be accessed.

Mr. Mutati said as government remains committed to supporting the corporation, management must ensure that the institution gets back to being a reliable partner for delivery of government social services

“A refreshing morning where we are witnessing change and Zampost is a trusted brand. Zampost should save every Zambian including those in rural parts of the country,” he said.

And ZAMPOST Post Master General Brighton Ngoma said the corporation is changing the way it conducts business.

Mr. Ng’oma said the launch of the two products is part the transformation agenda the corporation has embarked on.

Mr. Ngoma added the e-commerce Zampost platform is world class standard that will allow citizens conduct business in a conducive.

He disclosed that like other mobile money operators, the corporation will soon be doting its booths across the country.

  1. Zampost can be the no.1 courier company if they can just improve and expand services. I went to send a document to SA and asked about their EMS and was bluntly told EMS is only for local parcels not international. That was K270 loss for them which I paid to DHL.

