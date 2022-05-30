9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
Updated:

Abolish TV Levy and introduce Education Levy instead, advises NAQEZ

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has proposed the abolition of TV Levy and replace it with an Education Levy.

Organisation Executive Director Aaron Chansa says having an Education Levy will be more beneficial to Zambia than the TV tax.

Mr. Chansa has argued that the proposed introduction of the Education Tax will heavily resource the education sector and create the necessary base for the much needed economic take off.

We are of a considered view that having Education levy will be more beneficial to Zambia than the TV tax. The proposed tax will heavily resource the education sector and create the necessary base for the much needed economic take off,” Mr. Chansa said.

“With more than 1.5 million desks needed in schools,more than 100,000 teachers wanted in schools,more than 150,000 houses needed for teachers ,more than 3 millions Computers required for use in schools, inadequate funding to some schools,with critical shortages of classroom spaces ,the great need to improve conditions of service for teachers and the urgent need to adequately finance higher education, the New Dawn Government will have to “bite the bullet” and make this monumental, popular and futuristic decision,” he said.

Mr. Chansa said Zambia is struggling to sustainably develop because of the poor quality of education.

“And the education sector is acutely funded because successive Governments have deliberately ignored the fact that no country has ever developed with poor quality of education.Zambia is facing great difficulties in attaining most targets of Sustainable Development Goal number 4 because the education sector gets less than 20% of the national budget.”

He added, “As a Country ,we are remaining with only eight years to go before facing the world to account for the Vision 2030. The nation now has a golden opportunity to make the the right decision through the 2023 National budget.”

“We, therefore, strongly appeal to the Republican President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema and the Minister of Finance ,Mr Situmbeko Musokotwane to seriously consider introducing Education Levy. This will be for the good of our Country.”

Kings Kangwa Joins Serbian Champions

