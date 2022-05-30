9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Education is a weapon for positive change – Mwamba

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Education is a weapon for positive change – Mwamba
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A civic organisation in Mwinilunga called Lead Me Back Foundation (LMBF) has donated 30 school bag packs at the three primary schools in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province to benefit 30 learners.

Lead Me Back Foundation Founder and Executive Director Genesis Mwamba says his organisation is motivated to donate the packs since it believes that education is a weapon for positive change in any given society.

Speaking when he made the donation to the three schools namely Kakoji, Nswanakudya and Kankomba primary schools , Mr Mwamba said his organization resolved to provide basic school necessities to the less privileged to have an opportunity to attain quality education.

“Quality education is not just about filling up classrooms, but pouring into minds by taking care of simpler things like basic school necessities,” he said.

He added that the gesture is equally done to contribute to efforts by government and other stakeholders in attaining the sustainable development goal number four on universal access to quality education.

And speaking during the donation Kakoji Deputy Headteacher Vincent Chingembu praised the organization for the donation saying it will act as an encouragement for the benefiting children to stay in school.

“Most of these children, just walk barefoot to school and are exposed to coldness which is a risk to their health” he said.

A beneficiary at Nswanakudya primary school, Vaniah Kalonda thanked Lead Me Back Foundation for the gesture which she said has given her a rare opportunity to have all the basic school requirements.

“As a vulnerable and orphaned child, the school materials will help me go through to the next step in my education” she said.

Previous articlePresident Hichilema consoles Attorney Gen Kabesha after he lost his wife

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Education is a weapon for positive change – Mwamba

A civic organisation in Mwinilunga called Lead Me Back Foundation (LMBF) has donated 30 school bag packs at...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

85 per cent of girl children absconding classes due to non-availability of sanitary materials

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Nkeyema District Commissioner Elis Mukubesa says 85 per cent of girls have dropped out of school due to the non-availability of sanitary materials...
Read more

Mweetwa gives Kalomo Town Council a 14 day ultimatum to restore industrial harmony

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has given the Kalomo Town Council a 14 day ultimatum, to restore industrial harmony between themselves and the...
Read more

Parent ask for a boarding school for disabled children

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
A 53 year old widow of Kashiwila area in Mufumbwe district has appealed to government to build a boarding school for children with...
Read more

RDA, RTSA embark on road safety management campaign in Muchinga

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Road Development Agency (RDA), in partnership with the Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA), has embarked on a road safety management sensitisation campaign...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.