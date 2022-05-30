A civic organisation in Mwinilunga called Lead Me Back Foundation (LMBF) has donated 30 school bag packs at the three primary schools in Mwinilunga district of Northwestern province to benefit 30 learners.

Lead Me Back Foundation Founder and Executive Director Genesis Mwamba says his organisation is motivated to donate the packs since it believes that education is a weapon for positive change in any given society.

Speaking when he made the donation to the three schools namely Kakoji, Nswanakudya and Kankomba primary schools , Mr Mwamba said his organization resolved to provide basic school necessities to the less privileged to have an opportunity to attain quality education.

“Quality education is not just about filling up classrooms, but pouring into minds by taking care of simpler things like basic school necessities,” he said.

He added that the gesture is equally done to contribute to efforts by government and other stakeholders in attaining the sustainable development goal number four on universal access to quality education.

And speaking during the donation Kakoji Deputy Headteacher Vincent Chingembu praised the organization for the donation saying it will act as an encouragement for the benefiting children to stay in school.

“Most of these children, just walk barefoot to school and are exposed to coldness which is a risk to their health” he said.

A beneficiary at Nswanakudya primary school, Vaniah Kalonda thanked Lead Me Back Foundation for the gesture which she said has given her a rare opportunity to have all the basic school requirements.

“As a vulnerable and orphaned child, the school materials will help me go through to the next step in my education” she said.