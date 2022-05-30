Following the government’s move to increase the Constituency Development Fund ( CDF ) from K 1.6 million to a historic K25.7 million annually, the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) has positioned itself to partner with respective Constituency Members of Parliament to accelerate its ambitious rural electrification programme.

REA Director Strategy & Planning Jacqueline Musonda says the authority is currently engaging Members of Parliament to consider partnering with them to achieve its programme of rural electrification.

Ms. Musonda says partnering with the lawmakers is cardinal in that they are key to ensuring REA’s rural electrification in that they ( Parliamentarians ) are main managers of the CDF.

The REA Director said this during a Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Committee meeting held at Council Chamber in Chama, Eastern province yesterday.

“ To this effect, some of the Members of Parliament are considering applying for Constituency Development Fund (CDF) for rural electrification projects.

“ The objective of proposed partnership with Members of parliament is to implement priority rural electrification projects within the respective constituencies, using part of CDF allocation , “ she said.

The Authority which is implementing the rural Electrification program with assistance from the Japan international cooperation Agency (JICA) developed the Rural Electrification Master plan ( REMP ) in 2008.

The REMP master plan aims to electrify 1,217 rural development related centers by 2030.

Meanwhile, Chama North Area Member of parliament Yotam Mtayachalo pledged to advocate for the increment of REA budget once the parliament opened.

Mr. Mtayachalo said since Chama Town leads in Agriculture ventures such as rice production, electrifying the area is the needed engine for the Town’s development.

And Acting Chama Town Council secretary Daniel Mikandu and Chama North CDF Chairperson Damaseko Nyirenda thanked the Rural Electrification Authority for the visit.