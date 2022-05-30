A DRIVER at Evelyn Hone College has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for alleging that President Hakainde Hichilema is a disbeliever in Christ.
Andsen Zulu, 46, who was facing a charge of defamation of the President failed to prove that the Head of State is atheistic and admitted bringing his name into ridicule.
Zulu on April 29, 2022 with intent to bring the name of the President into hatred, ridicule or contempt published defamatory matter on his Facebook page alleging that “HH is a member of the anti-Christ so we can’t get surprised.”
Appearing before magistrate Chrispine Hampungani, Zulu who pleaded guilty to the charge of defamation of the President, said he did not intend to bring the Head of State into contempt.
Asked if he had lawful justification to defame President Hichilema, the convict denied, saying he was only having a simple conversation with his friend Mohammed.
Magistrate Hampungani convicted Zulu upon his own admission of guilt.
In his mitigation, Zulu begged for the court’s mercy, saying he never meant his word neither did he know his comment would attract a serious offence.
In his judgement, magistrate Hampungani said Zulu’s actions brought the President’s name into disrepute, especially on Facebook to which many people have access.
“To deter would be offenders, I hereby sentence you to one year imprisonment with hard labour effective today. Leave to appeal is granted within 14 days if you are disatisfied with the judgement of this court,” said magistrate Hampungani.
Ati we voted for change. Hahahaha
Comment:I think this will reduce the number of habitual Character Assassinators
Lungu was insulted, it was called criticism
Someone is criticized, it is called defamation.
So it just a game
We keep telling you, that the Defamation Of Character Law is still in place, until its repealed, the binding law should be adhered to.
But, Imwe you don’t want to listen and instead you are being manipulated by fuuuls like Nakachinda and Lvsambos. Now you will rote in chimbokaila for 1 year, and TU PeF twa taba, and no where to support you.
Still would like to see Nakachinda or Lvsambos, these two will serve as a good example that will deter even a few fuuls on LT, in instead of this poor man.
Look, Hakainde did NOT create this Law, and only Parley can repeal and replace. Pressure should be on the Minister Of Justice, to speed up the process for constitution reforms.
This is really stupid. The new man in office is acting like the one we removed. Imprisoning people because of what they have said about you is not in a democratic constitution. It is for the likes of Stalin Mussolini, Chairman Mao and Kim Il Sung. Since HH only listens to the Brenthurst foundation may I ask the British and American embassies to school our president on freedom of expression as expounded by their founding fathers?
HH is the biggest chlkamba in the world. Come arrest me for defamation you gays. They are targeting easterners these tribal thugs