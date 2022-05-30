9.5 C
Kamanga: Rally Behind Chipolopolo in 2023 AFCON Push

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has asked soccer fans to rally Chipolopolo ahead of his Friday’s opening 2023 Africa Cup qualifier against Ivory Coast away in Yamoussoukro.

In his weekly column published on the FAZ facebook page, Kamanga stated that fans should be positive about Chipolopolo.

“Football felicitations to the followers of the beautiful game. We begin this week on the back of a monumental engagement for the Chipolopolo. This Friday we kick start qualifiers for the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with an away fixture to Coted’ivoire in Yamoussoukro. It is an open secret that a journey of a thousand miles starts with one step as the Chinese schooled the world,” Kamanga wrote.

“We too are conscious of this nugget and have laid the ground to ensure that we are in good condition as we approach this fixture. It is not my place to dwell on the nitty-gritties of this fixture as there are better qualified personnel that are tasked to actualize these plans. On the administrative part we have tried our best to provide logistical support to the team to ensure that they are only focused on the game.”

Kamanga is optimistic Chipolopolo will excel against the Ivoirians.

“We have worked closely with the government, through the Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts who have committed to meeting their obligations towards the Chipolopolo. This is indeed fertile ground for success. The vibes coming out of Ghana where the team is camped are very encouraging with most players having reported for camp in good time,” he said.

He continued:”We are hopeful that the form that some of our players have been enjoying for their respective clubs will translate into a competitive national team. We have a good mix of local and foreign based players that we can count on to fly our flag higher on the continent and beyond.We urge the fans to breathe positivity in the squad as we navigate our way past these two fixtures.”

