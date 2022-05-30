Zambia National Service says plans are under way to put up a multi-million kwacha Cannabis farm in Luapula Province.

Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi says land for the establishment of the farm has already been identified in Mwense District adding that modalities are being considered towards the establishment of the farm.

Speaking when he called on Luapula Province Minister at his office today, Lt General Solochi disclosed that the traditional leadership has already released land where the cannabis farm will be established.

“This farm will be an industrial one as it will not only end at cultivating the cannabis but it will also process it so that we can add value to it,” said Lt. Gen Solochi.

He observes that Luapula Province has very good climate and that the command will explore more areas where they can put up various farms for Agricultural activities.

Lt General Solochi added that his defence wing intends to start a fish farming project in the Province adding that plans have advanced on the number of fish ponds to be set up.

“We want to utilise the available natural water resources which Luapula has by venturing into fish farming through the putting up of big fish ponds like we are currently doing in Chanyanya,” He disclosed.

Luapula Province is of great interest to the Zambia National Service hence , the Defence will continue to explore ways ensuring that it contribute to the country’s food security.

And Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika observes that the coming of Zambia National Service in the Province will boost the agriculture sector.

Mr Chilundika observed that with Zambia National Service coming in the province, the potential of the region will be realized.

“Luapula can be the country’s food basket, due to its potential which has remained untapped, all that is needed is to have more investments in the agriculture sector hence your decision to expand your activities in the Province is most welcome, as it will go a long way in realised the potential,” he said.

Mr. Chilundika points out that the Provincial administration is ready to work with the Zambia National Service in improving agriculture activities in the Province.