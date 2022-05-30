9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, May 30, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Luapula set for a multi-million Kwacha Cannabis Farm to be run by Zambia National Service

By Chief Editor
53 views
3
Economy Luapula set for a multi-million Kwacha Cannabis Farm to be run by...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia National Service says plans are under way to put up a multi-million kwacha Cannabis farm in Luapula Province.

Zambia National Service Commander Lieutenant General Maliti Solochi says land for the establishment of the farm has already been identified in Mwense District adding that modalities are being considered towards the establishment of the farm.

Speaking when he called on Luapula Province Minister at his office today, Lt General Solochi disclosed that the traditional leadership has already released land where the cannabis farm will be established.

“This farm will be an industrial one as it will not only end at cultivating the cannabis but it will also process it so that we can add value to it,” said Lt. Gen Solochi.

He observes that Luapula Province has very good climate and that the command will explore more areas where they can put up various farms for Agricultural activities.

Lt General Solochi added that his defence wing intends to start a fish farming project in the Province adding that plans have advanced on the number of fish ponds to be set up.

“We want to utilise the available natural water resources which Luapula has by venturing into fish farming through the putting up of big fish ponds like we are currently doing in Chanyanya,” He disclosed.

Luapula Province is of great interest to the Zambia National Service hence , the Defence will continue to explore ways ensuring that it contribute to the country’s food security.

And Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika observes that the coming of Zambia National Service in the Province will boost the agriculture sector.

Mr Chilundika observed that with Zambia National Service coming in the province, the potential of the region will be realized.

“Luapula can be the country’s food basket, due to its potential which has remained untapped, all that is needed is to have more investments in the agriculture sector hence your decision to expand your activities in the Province is most welcome, as it will go a long way in realised the potential,” he said.

Mr. Chilundika points out that the Provincial administration is ready to work with the Zambia National Service in improving agriculture activities in the Province.

Previous article100 teen pregnancies recorded in the first quarter in Chipata
Next articleTrue Justice for Glencore’s Appalling Corruption Will Include Better Tomorrows for Those Hurt Most: Everyday Africans

3 COMMENTS

  1. Don’t be tempted to grow the industrial potent GMO varieties…………

    Grow natural weed , there is a demand for none GMO weed, the GMO varietiesbeing too potent ……..

    The GMO varieties are grown in people rooms in the west and are not favoured by weed conosures and vast majoirty of mature weed smokers…….

  3. We already know that many upnd thugs are already lined up to benefit whilst many neutral and pf supporting youth have been sidelined. Upnd Will burn in hell. Kaleza

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 1

True Justice for Glencore’s Appalling Corruption Will Include Better Tomorrows for Those Hurt Most: Everyday Africans

Glencore’s penalties to the U.S. alone for violating the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) and manipulating commodity prices...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mutati calls for resumption of post bus services

Economy Chief Editor - 2
Minister of Science and Technology, Felix Mutati has implored the Zambia Postal Services ( ZAMPOST) to win back public confidence by initiating a...
Read more

Inflation reduction indicates economic growth-ZACCI

Economy Support Editor - 9
The Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) says the reduction in inflation rate for the month of May is a good indicator for...
Read more

Financial institutions challenged to ease access to financing

Economy Chief Editor - 8
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry Chipoka Mulenga has since challenged financial institutions to offer SMEs affordable financing. Mr Mulenga says Zambia risks not...
Read more

Kapiri Mposhi mine accessed of endangering residents during blasting

Economy Chief Editor - 3
Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Francis Hasalama has urged the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development to review mining operations and license for Moyo...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.