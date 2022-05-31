9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Feature Politics
Updated:

ECZ to start continuous voter registration countrywide tomorrow

By Chief Editor
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced that it will tomorrow June 1, 2022 launch the commencement of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in provincial towns countrywide.

ECZ Vice-Chairperson Emily Sikazwe disclosed this during a stakeholders engagement meeting in Ndola.

Dr Sikazwe explained that the exercise that will start tomorrow will be held in all the 10 provincial towns except in Mongu district which is expected to hold a by-election.

The voter registration exercise for Mongu will commence in July after the completion of the by-election.

“The commencement of the continuous voter registration exercise is a fulfilment on our part to the many appeals we have received from our stakeholders to have a continuous voter registration exercise. We are commencing tomorrow in all provincial headquarters towns except for Mongu because there is a by-election there, Mongu will join in after the by-election,” she guided.

And speaking earlier Ndola District Electoral Officer (DEO), Shila Songolo who is also Town Clerk, encouraged stakeholders to help in disseminating information on the continuous voter registration exercise in their various communities.

Mrs Songolo said the exercise was an important national activity that will ensure that people exercise their right to choose leaders.

Meanwhile, one of the participants Richard Mbewe appealed to the ECZ to roll out the programme to other districts.

