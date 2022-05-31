Chief Justice, Mumba Malila, has said government will address infrastructure challenges which the judiciary is facing around the country.

Dr. Malila said government plans to construct stand-alone buildings in addition to the existing structures to allow independence of courts.

He said this in an interview with ZANIS in Kabompo today shortly after handing over a motor vehicle to the Kabompo magistrate’s court.

“The challenges we have discovered here in Kabompo are that the magistrate’s court is sharing the building with the subordinate court, which should not be the case,” Dr. Malila said.

He said Kabompo has nine courts but only three are operational due to certain challenges.

Dr. Malila said he and his team are on a tour of North-western province to appreciate the challenges being faced by members of staff in the judiciary.

“The visit is to appreciate the existing challenges in the judiciary so that we can slowly begin to address them as well as motivate the members of staff and thus this visit should be motivation enough as we have come in person,” he said.

Earlier, Dr. Malila advised the Kabompo magistrate administration to secure an accessible plot which will be convenient for more court infrastructure.

He said the resources for building court infrastructure are readily available.

And speaking at the same event, Kabompo magistrate, Brian Nsofwa, thanked government for providing a motor vehicle.

Magistrate Nsofwa said the new vehicle will help address the existing transport challenge in the district.

He added that justice will now be efficiently delivered in places which could not previously be reached.

“We want to thank government for this gesture as we were facing a lot of challenges accessing our local courts which are in rural parts of the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kabompo District Commissioner, Hubert Chinyanga, said the motor vehicle will ease the transport challenges which the judiciary has been facing in the area.