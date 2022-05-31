Scores of Kasama residents led by the church and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday held a solidarity march and presented a petition to government over the stalled work on Ntumpa University in Kasama district.

And Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu who received the petition assured the people that investigations have been instituted concerning anyone who misused the funds meant for the construction of the University.

Mr. Mpundu stated that about US$ 225 million was released for the construction of FTJ Chiluba University in Mansa and Ntumpa University in Kasama but no development has taken place.

He explained that the money that was released was meant to be shared for the construction of the two universities.

“Engineers computation of works done so far are at 2 or 3 percent. As government, we are not going to relent until each and every coin is accounted for,” he added.

Mr, Mpundu said the province has a total of 73 projects whose works have stalled for over 10 years

And Victory Bible Church Kasama Pastor in-Charge Chati Kasengele who was among the organizers of the petition said the church has taken keen interest in the matter surrounding the construction of the University.

Pastor Kasengele observed that the stalled construction of the university has disadvantaged a number of people in the region.

And Ant-Voter Apathy Project (AVAP) Regional Coordinator Amos Muselema noted that failure to construct a university in the area will disadvantage the region’s educational development goals.

Meanwhile, Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Kasama Chairperson Christine Chipimo asked government to pursue the contractor for abandoning the site.

Ms. Chipimo urged government to consider completing works on the university even as it pursues the contractor.

ZANIS reports that China Energy Corporation was in 2018 awarded the tender to construct Ntumpa University in Kasama whose works have stalled.