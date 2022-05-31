The Lusaka Province Planning Appeals Tribunal has granted the Lusaka City Council permission to proceed with demolition of structures built on the Zambia Railways Njanji Commuters Reserve Lands in Libala area.

Delivering judgment in Lusaka, in the matter where some Lusaka residents were challenging the decisions by the Lusaka City Council and Zambia Railways Limited to demolish structures at the Njanji Commuter Railway Reserve in Libala, Tribunal President, Milner Katolo ruled that the residents had no legal basis to claim ownership of the land.

The Tribunal also ruled that the appellants did not have permission from the Lusaka City Council nor Zambia Railways Limited to develop structures on the land in question.

The tribunal further stated that Zambia Railways Limited has prior use of the land, a situation that has never been revoked.

The Milner Katolo-led Tribunal therefore stated that no individuals can claim ownership of the land.

“The appellants appeal challenging the notices hereby fails and dismissed accordingly and with costs to the respondents,” Mr. Katolo read.

He disclosed that they had visited the site in order to appreciate the issue at hand.

The Milner-Katolo led tribunal said it was shell shocked with the findings where people had literally built structures on the actual railway line.

In September last year, Zambia Railways Limited and the Lusaka City Council issued a notice that they would demolish all houses and structures that were illegally built on the land without compensation.