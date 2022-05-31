9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

President Hichilema finally holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping

By Chief Editor
53 views
6
Headlines President Hichilema finally holds talks with Chinese President Xi...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Hakainde Hichilema has finally held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, almost 10 months since taking over the presidency.

The phone conversation was held on Tuesday in a move many analysts would feel will help smoothen relations between Lusaka and Beijing.

Many feared that President Hichilema’s administration was warming up too much and too quickly to the western powers at the expense of long held relations with China.

In the discussion, President Xi said China is ready to push ties with Zambia to higher levels.

He said China attaches great importance to its relations with Zambia, and is ready to work with Zambia to consolidate and deepen their friendship and push bilateral ties to higher levels and broader areas.

President Xi added that over the past year, China-Zambia relations have maintained positive momentum adding that China will promote the entry of more Zambian products into the Chinese market, especially high-quality agricultural goods.

He told President Hichilema that China will also strengthen counter-epidemic control cooperation with Zambia.

President Xi hailed the all-weather friendship between China and Zambia and stressed that the bilateral friendship is unbreakable.

And on his Facebook page, President Hichilema said it was a pleasure to speak to President Xi.

“It was a pleasure to speak this morning with His Excellency President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, about the array of opportunities on the horizon for our two nations. Zambia and The People’s Republic of China share a deep and longstanding relationship, and we are committed to building on these strong foundations to create a brighter future for our people,” he wrote.

“We discussed the potential for greater cooperation and win-win partnerships, the abundant investment opportunities that Zambia offers, and our shared commitment to working together to address and resolve the debt issue.”

He added, “As our two nations take bold steps together in the spirit of genuine partnership, we look ahead to a new chapter of enhanced bilateral relations, which will improve the lives of our citizens for generations to come.”

The talks were widely reported on Chinese state television.

The Chinese media report did not mention Zambia’s external debts.

In 2020, Zambia became the first nation to default in the COVID-19 era.

As of end-2021, Zambia’s external debt reached $17.27 billion, of which China held $5.78 billion.

Previous articleECZ to start continuous voter registration countrywide tomorrow
Next articleGlencore helps Mopani Copper Mines pay bills

6 COMMENTS

  1. Just so it for formality my president,otherwise there is no chinese money that made anyone rich-not even the chinese themselves.

  3. He even quality agricultural products? The plastics that himself and his people export to Africa – Is that quality? let us export the same level of quality we import pls. Look at all the Chinese bridges and roads? Look at all the chinese malls-nothing they make ever stands the test of time-hence too let us export waste cabbage and tomatoes to china pls. Quality must go to people/countries that export quality to us ,US, Europe , Dubai ETC.

  4. The Chinese now understand that a strong economically focused zambia free of corruption is in their best intrest…………

    The days of zambia getting crap deals because of corruption in statehouse are gone………….

    Zambia comes first……………

    When import substitutions with local manufactured goods really kicks in , zambia will indeed be free………

  6. With that fraud convict corrupt theiving lawyer lungu in state House……….

    The Chinese goverment did not want anything to do with zambia, instead……..

    They let crooked Chinese companies deal with zambia…………….

    Like paying out millions of dollars in corrupt deals with lungu and his gang for universities that were never built……..

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Sportssports - 0

Barbra Banda Added to Shepolopolo’s 2022 WAFCON List

Shepolopolo Zambia captain Barbra Banda has been included in the provisional squad coach Bruce Mwape unveiled last week ahead...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Pro Vedanta Protests were Stage Managed

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
Kitwe’s Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Christopher Kang’ombe has alleged that the match-past by Chililabombwe youths demanding the return of Vedanta Resources to take over...
Read more

Increased COVID-19 admissions worry government

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo says she has noted with concern the increased number of admissions resulting from COVID-19 complications despite the country recording...
Read more

I have been against Gayism and that stance has never changed-HH

Headlines Chief Editor - 34
President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the government is not propagating gay rights in the country as is being portrayed by some sections of...
Read more

Abolish TV Levy and introduce Education Levy instead, advises NAQEZ

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia has proposed the abolition of TV Levy and replace it with an Education Levy. Organisation Executive Director...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.