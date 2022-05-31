Chief Ishima Sanken’i (vi) of the Lunda speaking people in Zambezi district has expressed concern over the mining exploration that has been going on in Zambezi for close to seven years without results.

Speaking in an interview with the media at the weekend, Chief Ishima said since 2017 Anglo-American has been exploring but no mining activity has been seen.

“We requested them to help us in the upgrading of Kasisi secondary school which is now a full-fledged secondary school.

“They have also done a laboratory which I think is the best and the biggest in Zambezi district but what we want as Zambezi district is the mining because they have been exploring for too long”, he said.

Chief Ishima said there is need for the local people to start benefitting from their natural resources through employment once mining starts.

“As you have seen God has blessed us with a lot of natural resources, talk about minerals, timber and even oil but these people are still exploring and that really saddened us”, he said.

The traditional leader, however said people in the area are grateful for the Corporate Social Responsibility that the company is undertaking in the district but they want more.