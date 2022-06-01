9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Sports
Emmanuel Munaile Gets Zanaco FC Technical Director Post

Emmanuel Munaile has been appointed Zanaco FC technical director.

The ex-Zanaco and Chipolopolo winger, who also served as Malole MP and FAZ Vice-President, was unveiled by the eight-time Zambian champions on Wednesday in Lusaka.

Munaile said he is looking forward to working with the Lusaka clubs’ junior, women’s and senior team structures.

“I want to just say that the reason I am here is to help improve the fortunes of the club so working together with the team, the general manager who has also come in. I think together we can be able achieve what we want to achieve,” Munaile said.

“You must also be aware that Zanaco has set itself a target, and it is that Zanaco should be the best in Africa.

“So if Zanaco is to be the best, we need everyone to pull in the same direction by making sure that all the processes and all the systems are working properly-so this is the challenge.”

Munaile added one of his first targets was to ensure that the FAZ Super League title returns to Sunset Stadium for the first time since 2016.

Since then, Zanaco has finished runners-up twice.

And at the same function, Zanaco also unveiled the clubs’ new Chief Executive Officer Modest Hamalabbi.

