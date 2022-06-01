9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

Government to restore civil servants’ integrity-Commission

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News Government to restore civil servants’ integrity-Commission
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Civil Service Commission says government is working towards restoring the lost integrity and credibility in the civil service.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Mumba, said the ongoing recruitment of health workers and teachers across the country has so far proved transparent and devoid of corruption.

Mr. Mumba was speaking in Luanshya district today on his continued tour to monitor the recruitment exercise of health works in the province.

He said it was the government’s desire to restore the integrity that the civil service once had.

Mr. Mumba has since urged civil servants tasked with the responsibility of undertaking the health workers’ recruitment exercise to uphold integrity and follow the laid down recruitment guidelines.

Speaking earlier, District Recruitment Selection Subcommittee Chairperson, John Kamalamba, said the selection process in the district will be completed tomorrow.

Dr. Kamalamba, who is also Luanshya District Health Medical Director, said the exercise was conducted smoothly.

He however highlighted the challenge in the mismatch of the treasury authority to that of the district needs.

He cited an incident where the district required only seven candidates but were offered 22 spaces.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner, Oncemore Ng’onomo, advised the district selection subcommittee to follow the provided treasury authority.

Luanshya district received 2,920 applications against 124 positions requested by the treasury authority in the ongoing health workers’ recruitment exercise.

The Civil Service Commission is scheduled to visit all ten districts in the province.

Previous articleThe Anti-tribalism movement launched on the copperbelt

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Government to restore civil servants’ integrity-Commission

The Civil Service Commission says government is working towards restoring the lost integrity and credibility in the civil...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Anti-tribalism movement launched on the copperbelt

General News Chief Editor - 0
Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has observed that tribalism and social discrimination has the capacity to breed civil unrest if left unchecked. Mr. Matambo...
Read more

Mines Minister criticized for entertaining the pro- Vedanta Mineral Resource match-past

General News Chief Editor - 10
Former Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu has criticized Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe for entertaining the pro- Vedanta Mineral Resource match-past...
Read more

ECZ to progressively extend the continuous registration of voter exercise to all districts

General News Chief Editor - 1
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe has said, resources allowing, the commission will progressively extend the continuous registration...
Read more

Government to address court infrastructure challenges-Malila

General News Chief Editor - 4
Chief Justice, Mumba Malila, has said government will address infrastructure challenges which the judiciary is facing around the country. Dr. Malila said government...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.