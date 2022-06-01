The Civil Service Commission says government is working towards restoring the lost integrity and credibility in the civil service.

Commission Chairperson, Peter Mumba, said the ongoing recruitment of health workers and teachers across the country has so far proved transparent and devoid of corruption.

Mr. Mumba was speaking in Luanshya district today on his continued tour to monitor the recruitment exercise of health works in the province.

He said it was the government’s desire to restore the integrity that the civil service once had.

Mr. Mumba has since urged civil servants tasked with the responsibility of undertaking the health workers’ recruitment exercise to uphold integrity and follow the laid down recruitment guidelines.

Speaking earlier, District Recruitment Selection Subcommittee Chairperson, John Kamalamba, said the selection process in the district will be completed tomorrow.

Dr. Kamalamba, who is also Luanshya District Health Medical Director, said the exercise was conducted smoothly.

He however highlighted the challenge in the mismatch of the treasury authority to that of the district needs.

He cited an incident where the district required only seven candidates but were offered 22 spaces.

Meanwhile, Luanshya District Commissioner, Oncemore Ng’onomo, advised the district selection subcommittee to follow the provided treasury authority.

Luanshya district received 2,920 applications against 124 positions requested by the treasury authority in the ongoing health workers’ recruitment exercise.

The Civil Service Commission is scheduled to visit all ten districts in the province.