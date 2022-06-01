The fourth annual Safari Champagne Picnic was successfully held on Saturday 28th May 2022 at Foxdale Forest in Lusaka by PR Girl Media in collaboration with Stella Artois and Nederburg. The Public Relations and Events Management agency popularly known for hosting the Lusaka July and other premium lifestyle events in Zambia once again stunned the market with an excellent event that has left social media buzzing.

The Safari theme was clearly a hit with various celebrities and socialites attending the event in fashionable attire designed by our very own local fashion designers such as Nkanda Yatu, Style By Milawo and Tash Fash Designs. Reigning supreme as the queen of fashion, Musician Mampi scooped the Best Dressed Woman title while the young entrepreneur Brian Chanda took the spot as the Best Dressed Man. Also, in attendance at the event were many notable public figures such as Chellah Tukuta, Macky 2, Roberto, Nez Long, Bobby East, Xaven Kopala Queen among other media personalities with Diamond TV’s Chimweka taking the stage as the event MC.

Speaking at the event, Managing Partners of PR Girl Media, Monde and Chishimba Nyambe announced that the Picnic will be permanently themed Safari as the event will rebrand from “Champagne Picnic” to “Safari Picnic” in 2023. The sister duo further stated that the conversion to Safari Picnic was influenced by the agency’s intention to create a product that is more approachable and appealing to diverse audiences. “The Champagne Picnic is a wonderful event centred on food, music and fashion. We have decided to drop the ‘champagne’ and adopt the ‘safari’ as a strategy to be a more inclusive brand. We enjoyed having the presence of public figures such as Prophetess Naise at the event – we embrace this as the future of this event; people coming together from different walks of life to connect in a glamorous afternoon of networking over good music, delicious food and great fashion” said Chishimba and Monde Nyambe.

We expect the 2023 version of the Safari Picnic to be an exciting edition as we continue to ask which safari venue was the most suitable for this magnificent event; Lilayi Lodge in 2021 or Foxdale Forest in 2022? Let us know your opinion using hashtag #SafariPicnic or visit PR Girl Media on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.