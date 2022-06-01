9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Secured funds to open Northern Tourism Circuit -Mbao

By Support Editor
Government has secured funds from the World Bank towards the development of Kasaba Bay Tourism Resort in Northern Province meant to facilitate the opening up of the regional tourism circuit.

Provincial Minister Leonard Mbao said the money is expected to facilitate the planning of the resort, construction of an airport and a bridge across Lufubu River as well upgrading of the Mbala – Kasaba road.

Mr. Mbao, who is also Mpulungu Member of Parliament, said the development is in line with government’s agenda to open up the Northern Tourism Circuit.

Mr Mbao was speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Chitimbwa of the Lungu people disclosed that rehabilitation works on the Kasaba – Mbala road will start within the course of the year.

He said upgrading the road will not only enhance access to Kasaba Bay but also boost other economic activities.

Mr. Mbao further observed that the road will also serve as a link to the Mwenda – Kasomeno road which is expected to connect Zambia and neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a related development, Chief Chitimbwa said upgrading of the road has been long overdue and hindered socio-economic development in the area.

He has since commended government for taking steps towards addressing the situation.

