The Anti-tribalism movement launched on the copperbelt

By Chief Editor
Copperbelt Province Minister Elisha Matambo has observed that tribalism and social discrimination has the capacity to breed civil unrest if left unchecked.

Mr. Matambo said tribalism and social discrimination was a crosscutting issue that has manifested in communities, workplaces and much more in the political arena.

In a speech read on his behalf by Copperbelt province Deputy Permanent Secretary Daniel Kamenga during the launch of the Anti- tribalism movement in Luanshya, Mr. Matambo said the vice eroded the people of national peace and unity.

The Copperbelt minister said the government has demonstrated fair treatment and inclusiveness of all the 72 ethnic groups in all 156 constituencies in the country, through the provision of increased constituency development fund CDF and the implementation of the free education policy.

He indicated that the two policies pointed to good governance by the new dawn government, indicating that their sustainability and success was dependent on peace and unity in the country.

Speaking earlier, ATM Executive Director, Moses Lungu explained that the movement will endeavor to stamp out tribalism, before it embeds its roots deep into the soils of the country.

Mr. Lungu said if left unchecked, tribalism is capable of giving birth to other vices such as nepotism, hate speech, ethnicity and corruption.

1 COMMENT

  1. Its a waste of time and effort on the copperbelt. It should be launched in Southern and Eastern Provinces. Thats where most of the tribalists in the nation are

