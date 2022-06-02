9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 2, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

CSOs calls on Government to halt discussions on draft mineral policy

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Economy CSOs calls on Government to halt discussions on draft mineral policy
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Northwestern province has called on the government to halt the stakeholders’ consultations on the draft mineral resources and development policy to allow for wider discussions.

The consortium says the consultation process lack information because the government has not made available the draft policy to the stakeholders before engaging them

Publish What You Pay National Coordinator Nsama Chikwanka said the CSOs in the province have jointly resolved that if the policy and the process continue as it is, the challenges the sector has been facing will remain unresolved.

Mr Chikwanka said this during a press briefing in Solwezi today following a Provincial consultative meeting on the new draft policy for chiefs and Mining in Indaba.

“Many people are learning about the draft policy while they are already in the meeting and the criteria used to identify stakeholders who are invited to these consultations are unclear,” he said.

Mr Chikwanka further suggested the translation of the policy into local languages to ensure no one is left behind.

He said in view of the concerns, the CSOs are not convinced that the new draft mineral resources policy will meet the aspirations of the Zambians.

“It is yet again a government centred and driven activity which in its current format is far from serving the interests of Zambians who have for a long time been calling for an equal share in their natural resources,” Mr Chikwanka said.

Mr Chikwanka said the significance of mining to the social and economic development of the country cannot be over emphasized, therefore there is a need to respond by putting in place a befitting policy and legal framework.

Previous articleGovt. committed to attract more investment- President Hichilema

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

CSOs calls on Government to halt discussions on draft mineral policy

A consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Northwestern province has called on the government to halt the stakeholders’...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZCCM IH Board signs MOU with ZANACO to help SMEs in the Mining Industry

Economy Chief Editor - 6
The Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines Investments Holdings (ZCCM IH) Board has hailed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) the firm has clinched with the Zambia...
Read more

Zambia, Israel holds economic conference

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Chipoka Mulenga says Zambia has the potential to increase its exports to Israel to at least 1 billion...
Read more

Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia in Kawambwa is set to start Ethanol processing in August

Economy Chief Editor - 4
Sunbird Bioenergy Zambia in Kawambwa district in Luapula Province has disclosed that the company is scheduled to have its first-ever ethanol produced from cassava...
Read more

Congo and Zambia to build up battery supply chain

Economy Chief Editor - 4
As the world’s largest producer of cobalt, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) no longer wants to settle for the role of a raw...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.