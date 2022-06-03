Kitwe District Pastors Fellowship has commended President Hakainde Hichilema for denouncing gay rights.

Speaking in an interview in Kitwe today, Fellowship chairperson Bishop Raddy Lewila said the president’s clarification on his government’s stance on gay rights gives the church confidence that the country’s Christian identity will not be dented or soiled up.

He said the church will support the president’s stance to ensure that the national cultural values are upheld through-out to future generations.

“We are glad that the President has spoken and addressed the talks that had been raised by citizens on gay rights, we are happy that he has clarified that his government does not and will not support gay rights and lesbianism so we are sure that our Christians values will be maintained and our identity will not be dented,” Bishop Lewila said.

He said the President’s consistent position on gay rights is an indication that he is an honest man who attaches great importance to the country’s cultural and Christian values.

However, Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia Copperbelt Coordinator Stephen Safwali wants the President to go a step further by condemning the act of flying flags that signify support of gay rights by the Swedish and Finnish embassies.

Bishop Safwali said the flags were meant to be seen by Zambians and entice them towards a practice that is against their culture and their constitution.

He said the president should also ensure that those entrusted with enforcement of the law regarding gay rights as enshrined in the constitution do their job.

“When it comes to other nations trying to push an agenda that they know very well is against the principles of this nation, I strongly feel it was wrong for the countries that flew those flags, the fact is that those flags were being flown for the attention of the Zambians to see, yes the President has said something but the flying of the flags has not been addressed by anyone from the government directly,” he said.

Bishop Safwali has also called for ambassadors representing different countries in Zambia to respect the sovereignty of the country.