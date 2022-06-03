Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has said the mining firm is seeking to improve production regardless of the ongoing court cases.

Ms Nair said the current liquidation process cannot be in perpetuity. She said KCM prioritises local jobs in search of new investors.

Ms. Nair was speaking when meeting Chingola District Commissioner Raphael Chimupi, Chingola Mayor Johnson Kang’ombe and Chingola Town Clerk Namukolo Kalufyanya separately.

“We are looking at various options to improve production at KCM. The current liquidation process cannot be in perpetuity, and while there are ongoing matters in court, the mine is focusing on ways to raise production,” Ms Nair said in a media release by KCM General Manager Corporate Affairs Shapi Shachinda.

“We will ensure that whatever happens at KCM will benefit the employees, business partners, communities and other stakeholders,” she added.

“Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Ms Celine Nair, has reinforced that employment sustainability and a spread of business opportunities to locals will be the priority as the government seeks new investors to run the asset. Since assuming the role of Administrator General and Official Receiver of the Republic of Zambia and consequently Provisional Liquidator of KCM, she has focused on reassuring employees that their welfare will be central in any future decision on KCM’s operation. She said that His Excellency the President of Zambia, Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his Government were working towards finding a permanent solution to the ongoing liquidation process,” read the statement.

“Ms Nair has had engagements with suppliers and contractors as well as officials from Atlas Mara Bank and the Trade Development Bank (TDB) in the Company’s pursuit to restore confidence and expand business with KCM partners. She assured the bankers that KCM was ready to do business in a credible way that guarantees sustainable partnerships aimed at fostering Company growth and business benefits to all stakeholders. Ms. Nair has spent time visiting the underground at Konkola Deep Mine to understand the intricacies of pumping out water at one of the world’s wettest mines, which pumps out around 360,000 cubic metres (360 million litres) of water every day, which is enough to fill 144 Olympic size swimming pools.”

“She guaranteed KCM’s continued spending on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes, which are underpinned on four pillars, namely education, health, sustainable livelihoods and sports. Nair praised Nchanga Rangers Football Club for winning promotion to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Super Division and urged Konkola Blades Football Club to bounce back to the Super Division in the 2022/2023 football season.

“These football Clubs always bring joy to miners and their families as well as communities and the nation. We will continue to provide support to the Clubs. Even in difficult times, KCM will not forget the communities in which it operates and support will be directed at various CSR programmes that the mine has been financing,” Ms Nair concluded.

According to the KCM Corporate Office, KCM is one of Zambia’s largest integrated copper producers with operations in four locations, namely Chililabombwe where the Company operates underground mines with three shafts, No. 1 Shaft, No. 3 Shaft, No. 4 Shaft and a Concentrator; and Chingola where KCM has open-pit mines, an underground mine, a direct to blister copper smelter, three concentrators, a tailings leach plant and refractory ores stockpiles.

KCM is the second-largest employer in the country, after the government, with a total of 12,550 permanent employees and contractor workers.