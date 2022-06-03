President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Indian investors to consider establishing a local manufacturing plant of farm equipment.

President Hichilema has observed that most farming equipment being used by small and large scale farmers in Zambia are Indian brands, an indication that they are easily accessible by many.

He explained that this is why there is need for Indian investors to cease the readily available market for the product and establish an assembling plant for not only the Zambian market but for the region as well.

” I must say Indian farm equipment here are popular at all levels, be it small, medium and large scale everywhere you go you will find at least an Indian brand of farming equipment like John Deere, Mahindra tractors and other irrigation equipment. this is why we are saying we need to domestic this, we need Indian investors to come and produce this from here,” he said.

He added that this will also go a long way in enhancing job creation and economic development for the country.

The Head of State said this in Lusaka yesterday when Indian High Commissioner to Zambia Ashok Kumar paid a courtesy call on him at State House.

President Hichilema said the government is committed to further strengthen the strong and long existing bilateral relationship between the two countries in various areas of cooperation.

He cited health, agriculture and infrastructure as some of the sectors that the two countries have continued to enjoy cordial relations for the benefit of the people.

President Hichilema admired India’s advancement in the health sector, a situation he said has led to most people from Zambia traveling to that country to access health care services.

He noted that it is in this vein that there is also a need for India to consider putting up a state of art medical center in Zambia so that people can easily access the needed services opposed to traveling all the time.

” We appreciate your support in different areas, more especially health, we know that your health sector is quite advanced, and people from here go to India for various services, it cannot be a bad idea if you just set up one of two of your best hospitals right here so that people do not need to always travel when they are not well and need advanced services,” he stressed.

And in the area of infrastructure, President Hichilema explained that there is need for Zambia and India to embrace the Public Private Partnership model of support for infrastructure development.

He explained that doing so will help Zambia avoid acquiring loans for infrastructure development as a way of not over burdening the already stressed national balance sheet.

He also commended India for its plans to assist Zambia construct a Mahatma Ma Ghandi conversational center noting that the move will go a long way in boosting the country’s intentions of hosting international events.

And Indian High Commissioner to Zambia, Ashok Kumar commended Zambia for nurturing the bilateral ties with India dating back as far as 1964.

Mr. Kumar explained that this is evident by the various visits done by all previous Zambian Presidents and India’s Prime Ministers to Zambia and India respectively.

He stated that the relations have continued to grow in political, cultural and economy among many other sectors.

He further pledged his country’s continued support to Zambia in order to improve the lives of many people in the country.

“Our relationship between Zambia and India have been long standing from 1964 to date, our founding leaders built this relationship that needs to be strengthened further, for us we will continue to work with you in different areas of economy for the benefit of the people of this country,” he added.