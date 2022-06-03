Former Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Davies Mwila has said members of ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) do not look happy despite winning the 2021 General Elections.

Mr. Mwila said it is the vanquished PF members who appear happy and united despite losing elections.

The former Chipili Member of Parliament said PF members have even become fat after the election loss.

Mr. Mwila was speaking during the burial of PF Kitwe District Secretary Lungo Kawaya at the Kitwe Memorial Park on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Kawaya, 44, died on 29th May, 2022 at Kitwe Teaching Hospital after an illness.

In his remarks during burial, Mr Mwila paid tribute to Mr. Kawaya, a staunch PF official.

Present during burial was Mr. Kawaya’s close friend Thabo Kawana, the Ministry of Information and Media – Director.

Mr. Mwila told PF members to support the bereaved wife and children.

“Fwebali close kuli Lungo let us help the family. In any way possible let us help Lungo’s family. Once Lungo’s family is helped people will appreciate that belonging to PF is a good thing. Ififine nga twashika Lungo bonse tupasangane tubutuke abantu they will not appreciate us. This young man was good. I used to call him Lungo Malanji because he was close to Malanji. Ba Malanji nabo baleaba abati no ni Lungo Mwila so twalelwishanya but naishibe ati ni Lungo Malanji.Let us do something for this young man as a party. Elyo twalisashika Mwanga Sata, elyo twashika Chile One, nomba twaiisashika na umwaice wesu Lungo,” Mr. Mwila said.

Mr. Mwila said in his dreams he wonders why the UPND do not look happy after forming government.

He said PF members appear as if they are the ones governing.

“Ba PF mulemoneka abaikatana, elyo mulemoneka kwati nimwebo muleteka.

PF you look united as if you are the ones ruling. Sometimes when I am asleep I tell myself that maybe they stole our votes because the winners (UPND) do not appear happy. We are even fat despite losing the elections. God is preserving us,let us remain united. We will not retire and we achieve Lungo’s vision.Elyo limo nganindala njeba ati awe aba limbi batwibilefye ama vote. Pantu aba winine tabamoneka abasansamuka. Fwebalusa natwina nokwina fwebalushile,” Mr. Mwila said.

“Na ba District Commissioner (Lawrence Mwanza) tatwabeshiba twaishibafye Mayor wesu (Mpasa Mwaya), twaishiba na Malanji, twaishiba na Pavyuma (Kalobo – Wusakile PF Member of Parliament), twaishiba na Kang’ombe, twaishiba na cela moce Mulenga Kampamba, na Allen Banda na Chiteme. Nalebeba ati mukamulila Chiteme. Chiteme uyo mulemulila. Nomba ifi fyonse Lesa aletusunga tufwile twaikatana pamo nga ma bans. Ifwe epo tuli tatwachite retire mpaka ifyo Lungo alefwaya fikafikilishiwe. Mukwai kuti nalombafye ukweba ati umupashi was kwa Lungo ulale mu chibote. Thank you very much,” he said.

Other mourners included former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji, PF Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Chanda, former Nkana MP Alexander Chiteme, PF National Women Chairperso Kampamba Mulenga, PF National Youth Chairman Christopher Kang’ombe, Chishimba Kambwili and former Kwacha MP Boniface Mutale.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kawana paid a moving tribute to Mr.Kawaya earlier during Church service.

“The good die young indeed. Over the years, we rode together, played together, worshipped together and shared moments together. We cried, argued, laughed and went through our high and low moments together. No matter what life threw at me, I always knew I had a friend and brother to turn to and to share my high and low moments with.Politically, we always stood on different stand views. He was PF all his political life, he believed and held strong in PF in opposition, in office and in opposition again. This never affected our bond at all, infact, it strengthened our bond as we could argue and laugh at our leaders and political views we held different as it where. Rest in peace my dear friend and brother Lungo Kawaya (Bashi Muzo). Go well until we meet again, you have run your race well and you have been good and faithful through it all,” wrote in his earlier tribute.