The Communications Workers Association of Zambia (CWAOZ) has bemoaned the lack of switchboards in government and parastatal institutions in the country.

Speaking during a meeting for CWAOZ in Kabwe, Vice Chairperson, Cecilia Bwalya, said the non-availability of switchboards has negatively affected the performance of people living with vision loss and other various disabilities.

Ms. Bwalya said the advent of the use of cell phones is a threat to the work of switchboard operators because most institutions, which were conducting business through switchboards, are now using the portable and mobile gadgets.

“In developed countries, switchboards are still effective because everyone leaves their mobile phones at the reception and any communication within the organisation is done through the switchboards. But we are concerned here in Zambia where cell phones are used for communication within organisations, a thing that has put our jobs on a thin line,” Ms. Bwalya explained.

She observed that most switchboard equipment is obsolete in most institutions.

She has since called on government to consider procuring state of the art switchboards in order to secure jobs for people who are visually impaired.

Ms. Bwalya has however applauded the new down government for demonstrating an exceptional spirit in the provision of employing citizens who are differently abled.

She said the demonstration by government to employ people living with disabilities has given them the hope of contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Meanwhile, Central Province Permanent Secretary (PS), Milner Mwanakampwe, who officiated at the meeting, reaffirmed government’s commitment to support associations for people living with various disabilities.

Mr. Mwanakampwe said the new dawn government will ensure that there was inclusiveness in awarding contracts and jobs to all citizens.

“For society to work well, it needs different bodies to support its work just like the human body. We are therefore committed as government to work and support the CWAOZ,” he said.

He said people with disabilities have been overlooked by many institutions hence the need to realise their importance because they are equal to any person and can contribute to the development of the country.

Mr. Mwanakampwe has also called for the installation of switchboard machines and renovations of office space in various places of work to motivate people living with disabilities to work hard in fostering development.