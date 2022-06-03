The Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has reduced parking fees for aircrafts of five tons and below, effective 1June, 2022. ZANIS reports that ZACL Communications and Brand Officer, Monde Yamalezi, said the parking fees have been revised from US$5.00 per hour to US$10.00 per day with the first six hours free. Ms. Yamalezi said the reduction has been necessitated by the corporation’s quest to support growth of business for small, medium, and private aircraft operators that are operating at its airports. She said in a statement that the move is also aimed at improving the country’s competitiveness in terms of airport fees both regionally and globally. “Take notice that this reduction is applicable at all designated international and domestic airports, namely Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula , Mfuwe ,Solwezi Airport. Kasama, Mbala (Samora Machel), Kasaba Bay, Mansa, South Downs, Chipata, among other airports,” she said. Ms. Yamalezi stated the gazette notice effecting this change shall be circulated as soon as it is published.