Sports
Updated:

Chipolopolo Defeat Hits Asanovic

Friday’s loss against Cote d’Ivoire has left Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic very disappointed.

Chipolopolo kicked off the battle to redeem themselves from three successive AFCON flops with a heavy setback when they lost 3-1 away to Cote d’Ivoire in Yamoussoukro.

The result saw Chipolopolo slump to the bottom of Group H while Cote d’Ivoire took top spot with five games left in which the lone team from Group H will join the latter at the tournament they will host from June 23 to July 23, 2023.

“My team wasn’t looking very well because we lost concentration sometimes in the game because Ivory Coast controlled the game well,” Asanovic said.

The floodgates opened in the 67th minute through Serge Aurier, Christian Kouame added goal number two in the 76th minute and Ibrahima Sangare scored the final goal in the 89th minute.

Patson Daka then scored Zambia’s consolation goal in stoppage time.

“But anyway, we will continue working hard me and my team. We know our target but tonight we did not show our quality,” Asanovic said.

“But you know, I am very disappointed with the reaction from my boys but sometimes when you play against the Ivory Coast you can think you have a chance but tonight we did not concentrate.”

Chipolopolo now head back to Lusaka where they host Comoros ion Tuesday at National Heroes Stadium.

Comoros are second after beating third paced Lesotho 2-0 at home on Friday afternoon.

