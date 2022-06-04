9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, June 4, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Two UPND MPs intervene in the Teacher Recruitment Process in their Areas

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Two UPND MPs intervene in the Teacher Recruitment Process in their Areas
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has directed the Provincial Education Officer to revise the report sent to the Teaching Service Commission on teachers’ recruitment.

Mr. Mweetwa said that the education office in the province never involved the stakeholders in the recruitment process as directed by Cabinet circular number 10 of 2022 on recruitment of over 11,000 health workers and 30,000 teachers.

He said that the Cabinet circular directed that stakeholders such as District Commissioners, officers from the Office of the President Special Division, Anti-Corruption Commission, and Drug Enforcement Commission be involved in the recruitments so that the process can be transparent.

Mr. Mweetwa was speaking in Choma today when he held an emergency senior management meeting that included stakeholders in the provincial human resources management committee.

He regretted that even the provincial administration was sidelined especially in the teachers’ recruitment process.

He wondered whether local people were considered in the process, adding that the list must be withdrawn before further action by the Teaching Service Commission.

Mr. Mweetwa, who is also Choma Central Member of Parliament, says it will be embarrassing for him to start answering questions from the local people if the list of recruited teachers is published without names of the local people.

The minister said District Commissioners, Council Chairperson and Mayors, including security agencies, confirmed to him that they were not involved in the process.

He has further directed that all heads of government departments in the province should involve the provincial administration in every activity.

Meanwhile, Solwezi East member of Parliament Dr. Alex Katakwe has called for the immediate reinstatement of 280 would-be teachers that he says have been removed from the 620 that were initially selected by the Human Resource Management Committee

Dr Katakwe said this happened after receiving verbal instructions from officials from the Teaching Service Commission to reserve 280 slots purportedly for their relatives coming from other provinces.

The area member of Parliament contends that Mushindamo District was allocated 620 slots and wondered why someone at the Teaching Service Commission should decide to disadvantage the locals and recommend that only 340 teachers should be selected from the locals and 280 should come from somewhere else.

He said the decision is unfair especially that the District as met the allocated number.

The MP said he was not going allow what he called injustice to happen.

Previous articleElephants Trample Chipolopolo

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Two UPND MPs intervene in the Teacher Recruitment Process in their Areas

Southern Province Minister Cornelius Mweetwa has directed the Provincial Education Officer to revise the report sent to the Teaching...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Transparency International Zambia Apologises to Prof Saasa and Retracts its Statement

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) has apologised to Premier Consult Ltd owner and renowned economist Prof. Oliver Saasa for insinuating that he should have declared...
Read more

KCM is seeking to improve production regardless of the ongoing court cases-Nair

Headlines Chief Editor - 6
Konkola Copper Mines Plc (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Celine Nair has said the mining firm is seeking to improve production regardless of the ongoing court...
Read more

President Hichilema urges India to establish farm equipment plant

Headlines Chief Editor - 27
President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the Indian investors to consider establishing a local manufacturing plant of farm equipment. President Hichilema has observed that...
Read more

Govt. committed to attract more investment- President Hichilema

Headlines Chief Editor - 7
President Hakainde Hichilema has reaffirmed the government's resolve to create an enabling investment environment to attract more investment into the country’s economy. President Hichilema said...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.