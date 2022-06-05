Safeguarding Young People (SYP) Regional Coordinator, Renata Tallarico, has commended government for expanding Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for in and out of schools adolescents.

Dr. Tallarico says the political will by the government to empower adolescents and young people aged 10-12 with information aimed at protecting them from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) including HIV, early and unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, early marriages and other harmful cultural practices was unprecedented.

Dr. Tallarico said this in Kabwe when the delegation from the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation (SDC) and the Embassy of the Royal Netherlands paid courtesy a call on the Acting Provincial Health Director, Alexander Kawimbe.

She observed that Zambia as a country has shown more sustaining results because of the commitment from government to enhance youth participation in CSE.

“We really want to thank the government of Zambia, because as much as resources may be made available and as much as technical assistance may be available from donors, the commitment of government really makes a difference,” Dr. Tallarico said.

She has revealed that the programme in Zambia has established a good track record for developing evidence based policies and improving integrated delivery of youth friendly services.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Royal Netherlands Policy Officer for Sexual Reproductive Health Rights and HIV/AIDS, Fatima Aly, said she is impressed with the preliminary strides and impact being made by the SYP programme.

Dr. Aly said she noted with satisfaction at the successes the programme has registered, adding that SDC is committed to ensure that more young people are reached and transformed.

“I joined the SYP last year and was just invited to come and see how the programme here is progressing and I can say it’s impressive,” Dr. Aly said.

And Acting Central Province Health Director (PHD), Alexander Kawimbe, has commended the Swiss Agency for Development Cooperation (SDC) and the embassy of the Royal Netherlands for the support being rendered to the Zambian people.

Dr. Kawimbe said through the SYP programme, young people are able to meet, discuss and access youth friendly health services in an environment that is conducive for them.

“How we bring up children matters a lot to their sexual reproductive health and this will impact them for the rest of their lives. So, it’s good that we have combined education and health care together because young people need to understand things about their own health,” Dr. Kawimbe said.

The team was scheduled to visit Mahatma Gandhi Clinic and Kalonga Secondary School before proceeding to Kapiri Mposhi District where outreach services for youths are offered.