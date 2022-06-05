Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe says government is working hard to close the gap that limits access to justice for poor people in the country.

Mr. Haimbe says access to justice for all citizens is important as it accords an opportunity of fair legal representation before the courts.

Mr Haimbe said access to justice for all, is also key in dismissing the notion that justice in Zambia was for rich people.

Mr. Haimbe said this in Mazabuka after a familiarization tour of ‘Access to Justice Programs’ that is currently operating in the district.

He observed that more work is needed to be done especially in correctional facilities which are overcrowded.

Mr. Haimbe noted that Mazabuka Correctional Facility has a capacity of 125 people but was currently holding 308, including juveniles.

He acknowledged the need to decongest the facility which he said is being done through the legal desks embedded in the facility and the Legal Services Unit which is providing legal services.

“Being in conflict with the law can happen to any of us but it does not take away the fact that we are human and need to be respected in that regard,” he said.

And Mazabuka District Commissioner Oliver Mulomba said some cases before the courts were dragging because the Magistrates initially assigned to them, had been transferred to other districts.

Mr. Mulomba appealed to the Minister to look into the matter and ensure delayed cases are disposed of fast.

He listed cattle rusting and defilement as the most common offences in the district.

Meanwhile, Mazabuka District Senior Resident Magistrate Irene Ushimanga appealed to the Justice Minister to send more lawyers to the Legal Services Unit, which currently has only two.

She said the district has no lawyers other than the two at the Legal Services Unit, while the rest came from other towns to represent clients.

“Without legal aid, we would be stuck, as Mazabuka has no lawyers. We need more lawyers to add to the two that we already have. As for

Magistrates, the district only has four,” she said.

And GIZ Country Director Helmut Hauschild said Zambians’ constitutional right to access justice faces a lot of constraints, which borders on infrastructure and manpower.

“There are many cases waiting to be dealt with and you as the Judiciary are overworked. GIZ is here to support you in this endeavour to make this constitutional right, a reality,” he said.

The Justice Minister is set to also visit Choma and Livingstone District to familiarize himself with the operations of ‘Access to Justice’ programs that are supported by GIZ and the European Union.