The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director, Winnie Byanyina is expected to visit the country from June 7th to June 10th 2022 for high-level meetings with the government and other stakeholders in supporting the Country’s efforts to manage HIV/AIDS in the Country.

According to a press statement released to the in Lusaka today by UNAIDS Country Office, Ms. Byanyina who is also the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations is expected to hold discussions around youth empowerment, addressing inequalities and removing barriers to accessing services and other related topics.

And UNAIDS Country Director, Tharcisse Barihuta says the visit is very important for the Country, which still has a significant HIV pandemic with more than 1.5 million people living with HIV and as the Country UNAIDS office is set to launch its New Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in line with the Government’s 8th National Development Plan.

“This visit could not have come at a better time as the United Nations in Zambia is getting ready to launch its new sustainable development cooperation framework for support from 2023 to 2027, which is aligned to the Government’s 8th National Development Plan. We are more determined than ever to support and leave no one behind” she said.

Ms Barihuta said Zambia has made important progress and met milestones in the fight against HIV/AIDS and has noted with concern the increased numbers of new infections despite the consistent reduction among the general population and young women.