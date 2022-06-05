9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, June 5, 2022
type here...
General News
Updated:

UNAIDS Executive Director Visits Zambia

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
General News UNAIDS Executive Director Visits Zambia
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director, Winnie Byanyina is expected to visit the country from June 7th to June 10th 2022 for high-level meetings with the government and other stakeholders in supporting the Country’s efforts to manage HIV/AIDS in the Country.

According to a press statement released to the in Lusaka today by UNAIDS Country Office, Ms. Byanyina who is also the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations is expected to hold discussions around youth empowerment, addressing inequalities and removing barriers to accessing services and other related topics.

And UNAIDS Country Director, Tharcisse Barihuta says the visit is very important for the Country, which still has a significant HIV pandemic with more than 1.5 million people living with HIV and as the Country UNAIDS office is set to launch its New Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework in line with the Government’s 8th National Development Plan.

“This visit could not have come at a better time as the United Nations in Zambia is getting ready to launch its new sustainable development cooperation framework for support from 2023 to 2027, which is aligned to the Government’s 8th National Development Plan. We are more determined than ever to support and leave no one behind” she said.

Ms Barihuta said Zambia has made important progress and met milestones in the fight against HIV/AIDS and has noted with concern the increased numbers of new infections despite the consistent reduction among the general population and young women.

Previous articleAnother rock of authority believed to be at Mulungushi University-NHCC

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

UNAIDS Executive Director Visits Zambia

The Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director, Winnie Byanyina is expected to visit the country...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Another rock of authority believed to be at Mulungushi University-NHCC

General News Chief Editor - 0
The National Heritage Conservation Commission is evaluating the likelihood of marking the rock in Kapiri Mposhi believed to have historical significance to the liberation...
Read more

Wife stabs husband to death

General News Chief Editor - 1
Police in Namwala District has apprehended a 33-year-old woman of Hansungule Village of Nalubamba Chiefdom for the suspected murder of his 37-year-old husband...
Read more

Early childhood learning key in shaping the future-Kasanda

General News Chief Editor - 3
Minister of Information and Media, Chushi Kasanda says early childhood education is critical in shaping the future of children. Ms Kasanda who is also Chief...
Read more

Government commended for expanding Comprehensive Sexuality Education

General News Chief Editor - 2
Safeguarding Young People (SYP) Regional Coordinator, Renata Tallarico, has commended government for expanding Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) for in and out of schools adolescents. Dr....
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.