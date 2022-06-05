9.5 C
Sunday, June 5, 2022
General News
Wife stabs husband to death

By Chief Editor
Police in Namwala District has apprehended a 33-year-old woman of Hansungule Village of Nalubamba Chiefdom for the suspected murder of his 37-year-old husband of the same village.

Southern Province Deputy Police Commissioner, Alfred Nawa confirmed the development to ZANIS in Namwala.

Mr Nawa said Police received a Report from Obert Chuzya aged 52, of Hansungule village that his younger brother Christopher Chuzya aged 37 years was stabbed to death by his wife Orice Chuzya aged 33years of the same village after a domestic dispute.

He added that the matter happened at 16 hours on 4th June 2022 at Hansungule village and was reported at 18:10 hours at Namwala Police Station.

Mr Nawa said thereafter Namwala Police rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve the body of the deceased and upon inspection, the deceased sustained a deep knife wound on the chest.

He pointed out that the accused has since been apprehended and a knife was also recovered from her and the body of the deceased.

Mr Nawa added that the body of the deceased has since been deposited at Namwala District Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

