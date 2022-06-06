9.5 C
3 Chipata Cops implicated in robbery

By Support Editor
Three police officers from Chipata district who are implicated in a robbery in which 150,000 Kwacha was stolen from the driver of a Chinese national have appeared in the magistrates Court.

This is the matter in which officer in-charge of police intelligence in Eastern Province detective superintendent Nedson Mwandu 55, criminal investigations officer detective chief inspector Mike Kasumba 49 ,and SergeantMassimo Hamutete  40 who is under the Anti-robbery unit are charged with aggravated robbery.

The accused appeared before principal resident magistrate Noniface Mwale   for explanation of the charge.

Earlier, the state substituted the charge from theft to aggravated robbery.

They are alleged to have attacked Nodd Mwanza  along Sunnyside resort off Malawi road on May 19, 2022 and stole 150 thousand kwacha belonging to a Chinese businessman Chen Zhang.

The accused will appear for mention on June 14, 2022 whilst waiting to appear in the High Court for plea.

The police officers are represented by John Phiri  from JMP associates.

Previous articleMongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

