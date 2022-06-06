9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 6, 2022
Sports
Kamanga: All Home Games Are Must-Wins

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has told Chipolopolo to excel in home matches if they are to qualify to the Ivory Coast 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.Zambia is hosting Comoros on Tuesday evening in Lusaka in their second Group H match after losing the opener 3-1 against Ivory Coast in West Africa last Friday.

Writing in his weekly column dubbed ‘The President’s Corner’, Kamanga said Zambia has an opportunity to amends against Comoros after the disappointing outing to Ivory Coast.

“Our beloved Chipolopolo were away in Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast where they suffered a 3-1 loss in the opening match. Admittedly, the result was disappointing for the nation, but we have an opportunity to make things right on home soil tomorrow when we host Comoros Islands,” he wrote.

“The Tuesday match is particularly important because from the experience of past qualifiers, most teams that make the final tournament maximize points in home games,” Kamanga said.

The FAZ boss urged fans to rally behind Chipolopolo at National Heroes Stadium on Tuesday evening.

“We therefore implore the fans to turn up in numbers and cheer our boys on Tuesday. We saw how far home support can go in spurring the team when we faced Ivory Coast on Friday. The Ivoirians painted Yamoussoukro Stadium orange and never for a moment dropped their voices in support of the elephants. We have no doubt if the fans can turn up for the team, they will be rewarded with positive rewards,” he added.

