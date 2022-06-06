9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee in the district.

Mr Imasiku said this during the media briefing at his office, saying the recruitment process has to be redone citing a lot of irregularities in the process.

The District Commissioner said the human resource committee has not followed the decentralization policy of considering the local applicants including those who were doing voluntary services with the clinics in the district.

Mr Imasiku said the human resource committee tasked to do the recruitment has disadvantaged the local residents adding that the province has been used on several times as an entry and exit points of civil servants.

He said currently the district has 41 positions in the education sector with people on payroll who are not working in the district but they are elsewhere.

And Mr Imasiku has, however, expressed happiness with the teacher recruitment as his office was fully engaged.

Previous articleMabika Not Coming For Comoros Clash

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Two health posts in Kaoma constructed with CDF funds completed

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The government has completed the construction of two health posts and a market shelter all valued at K600,000 in Kaoma Central...
Read more

Investors urged to explore tourism potential during Mutomolo ceremony

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
The Mambwe- Lungu Cultural Association (MALUCA) has appealed to investors to take advantage of this year's Mutomolo traditional ceremony to explore the rich tourism...
Read more

Itezhi Tezhi MP condemns expulsion of five pupils from Mukamambo Girls School for a night out

Rural News Chief Editor - 10
Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has called upon Mukamambo Secondary school administration to rescind the decision to expel the 14 and 16...
Read more

Kasama residents petition govt over stalled projects

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Scores of Kasama residents led by the church and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) yesterday held a solidarity march and presented a petition to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.