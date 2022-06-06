Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee in the district.

Mr Imasiku said this during the media briefing at his office, saying the recruitment process has to be redone citing a lot of irregularities in the process.

The District Commissioner said the human resource committee has not followed the decentralization policy of considering the local applicants including those who were doing voluntary services with the clinics in the district.

Mr Imasiku said the human resource committee tasked to do the recruitment has disadvantaged the local residents adding that the province has been used on several times as an entry and exit points of civil servants.

He said currently the district has 41 positions in the education sector with people on payroll who are not working in the district but they are elsewhere.

And Mr Imasiku has, however, expressed happiness with the teacher recruitment as his office was fully engaged.