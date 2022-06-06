Chipolopolo midfielder and captain Enock Mwepu has described Tuesday’s 2023 AFCON Group H qualifying match against Comoros as a huge game.

Zambia head into the home date against 2021 AFCON debutants Comoros at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka seeking their first victory of the 2023 qualifiers.

Chipolopolo kicked off the 2023 qualifiers with a 3-1 away loss to Cote d’Ivoire on June 3 in Yamoussoukro.

“Obviously tomorrow’s game is a very, huge, huge game for us,” Mwepu said.

“But it is high time we stayed together as a group and the only thing that we can give ourselves and the fan’s is a win and that is the only thing that we are working on.

“So we will lift each other and be ready for the game tomorrow- that is the only way.”

Victory on Tuesday will see third placed Chipolopolo join number two side Comoros on 3 points.

Leaders Cote d’Ivoire are in action this Thursday away to Lesotho in Johannesburg at Dobsonville Stadium.

Meanwhile, this will be Zambia and Comoros’ third international meeting.

Their last meeting was also in an AFCON qualifier in 2011 that Chipolopolo won 4-0 at home and 2-1 away to qualify to the 2012 tournament that they subsequently lifted in Libreville, Gabon.