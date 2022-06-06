By Venus N Msyani

“Read my lips, there will be no cadreism” is another president Hakainde Hichilema’s failing promise.

It appears cadreism Zambia is experiencing at the moment is not cadreism to President Hichilema. If it were, the president would have started condemning to defend his promise.

Recently cadres held a press briefing at court ground calling for changes in the judiciary. That is first class cadreism.

Appearing on Diamond TV program on Monday May 23rd, 2022, United Party for National Development (UPND) national youth chairperson, Gilbert Liswaniso mentioned rehabilitation as a new way of dealing with people “insulting” President Hakainde Hichilema. Hoping is not intimidation and bullying.

According to Mr. Liswaniso, anyone who criticizes the president is not normal. Such person needs rehabilitation.

“We will try by all means to ensure that the types of Nakachinda, Bowman Lusambo, all those individuals, are just few individuals because they are not many. We will rehabilitate them to become normal and is us in UPND to show them.” Mr. Liswaniso has declared.

Patriotic Front (PF) Information and Publicity Chairperson Raphael Nakachinda claim to use his binoculars to zoom President Hichilema performance and uses his Facebook page to report what he observes.

He has been absent on his Facebook page for about two weeks now. Before disappearing, Mr. Nakachinda had posted a short video on his page complaining about UPND cadres plotting to torture him.

It is very possible Mr. Nakachinda is being intimidated and bullied by Mr. Liswaniso and his team.

Another mentioned critic Bowman Lusambo has apologized to President Hakainde Hichilema. The surprising party of it is that the Kabushi MP now believes President Hichilema’s fight against corruption is noble!

“We believe this fight is noble and intended to help develop Zambia. If there are any resources that belong to Zambia that may have been looted, they should be recovered and rechanneled for the benefit of all.” Mr. Lusambo wrote on his Facebook page while concluding his apology to HH.

One would not be wrong to conclude that Hon. Lusambo has been rehabilitated by Mr. Liswaniso and his team; cadres.

Who knows, it could be through intimidation and bullying. This is a person who few days ago the fight against corruption had left him homeless!

“Read my lips, there will be no cadreism” is another Hichilema’s failing promise. Political intimidation and bullying is real.