9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, June 6, 2022
type here...
Economy
Updated:

TOFAZA calls for increased sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco

By Support Editor
53 views
0
Economy TOFAZA calls for increased sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco
Support Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TOFAZA) has called for sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco on the environment.

With the globe having commemorated World Environment day yesterday, TOFAZA says the day should be used as a platform to raise awareness on all matters that negatively affect the environment, including tobacco growing, and  manufacturing and use.

In a statement, TOFAZA Executive Director Brenda Chitindi says the impact of tobacco on the environment happens at various stages including growing and cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal of tobacco products.

“Each of these stages has negative implications for the environment, including the use of precious resources such as water and trees and the creation of pollutants through manufacturing,” she elaborated.

She added that tobacco production affects the air, before it is even smoked to cause further damage to a person’s health.

“Tobacco growing destroys forests, damages soil and depletes water supplies. Manufacturing on the other hand contributes to the production of toxic waste.

“ Tobacco use pollutes the air we breathe, while also leaving residual nicotine and other harmful chemicals on indoor surfaces thereby exposing non-smokers to second-hand and third-hand smoke toxins,” she explained.

Zambia needs to pick up the pace and put greater efforts in finding better solutions to pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss in order to truly transform society and economy, and ultimately take care of the environment.

Stressing that this task requires concerted efforts, Ms. Chitindi has urged government to adopt the tobacco control bill which has been pending for over a decade, as one of the interventions in ensuring a healthy environment.

The World Environment Day falls annually on the 5th of June to raise awareness on the importance of preserving nature.

This World Environment Day theme is :  ‘Only One Earth‘, which draws our attention towards playing our role effectively while living in perfect harmony with nature – without proving a burden on it.

 

Previous articleKamanga: All Home Games Are Must-Wins

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomySupport Editor - 0

TOFAZA calls for increased sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco

Tobacco Free Association of Zambia (TOFAZA) has called for sensitisation on the gravity of tobacco on the environment. With the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Fish farming business threatened in Northern province

Economy Support Editor - 1
Aquaculture development in Kasama township in  Nothern province is under threat as a result of limited fingerings in the area. The affected fish farmers have...
Read more

Don’t pay for shoddy works- Kasanda

Economy Support Editor - 2
Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda has directed Chisamba Town Council not to pay contractors constructing infrastructure under the Constituency Development Fund -CDF- if...
Read more

3 Chipata Cops implicated in robbery

Economy Support Editor - 4
Three police officers from Chipata district who are implicated in a robbery in which 150,000 Kwacha was stolen from the driver of a Chinese...
Read more

UAE Perfume Giant Swiss Arabian Launches in Zambia

Economy Chief Editor - 7
By Hildah Nambela Swiss Arabian has launched its first ever showroom in Southern Africa. Swiss Arabian has achieved an important milestone as being the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.