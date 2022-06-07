The Chinsali Magistrate’s court in Muchinga Province has set free former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his five co accused persons while a prima facie has been established on his sibling Andrew Kampyongo.

And the Shiwang’ndu law maker Stephen Kampyongo praised the judiciary through the subordinate court for dispensing the matter in a professional manner.

This is in a matter in which Mr Kampyongo and six others are jointly charged with one count of endangering the safety of an aircraft contrary to section 8 of the civil Aviation Act number 445 of the laws of Zambia.

In making his ruling, Chinsali magistrate court Principal Resident Magistrate Julius Malata said the State failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused are guilty of the offense leveled against them.

Magistrate Malama said it is the duty of the prosecution to provide sufficient evidence that implicates the six accused as perpetuators.

He added that the state only managed to produce evidence which implicates Andrew Kampyongo who is said to have been the driver of the Land Cruiser vehicle that was used to commit the alleged offence.

“The evidence produced by the State is only harked on the Land Cruiser therefore, does not implicate the other five accused persons,” said Magistrate Malata.

He said visitation of the crime scene after six years of the incidence by the arresting officer Peter Mundenda who was 12th state witness and failure to bring to court their key witness ( unnamed ) who is a pilot of the aircraft involved, made the state to produce insufficient evidence.

Magistrate Malata said due to insufficient evidence by the stat, the court has set free Mr Kampyongo and five other accused persons.

Speaking soon after he was set, the Shiwang’ndu law maker Stephen Kampyongo praised the judiciary through the subordinate court for dispensing the matter in a professional manner.

Mr Kampyongo said he is elated that the matter has been put to rest which gives him more time to work in his constituency.

” The matter was depriving people my constituency of many services under my responsibilities ,now that it’s over, it’s time to work and continue offering checks and balances to the ruling party,” Mr Kampyongo.

Mr Kampyongo has described the judiciary process involving his case as interesting.

He has since advised the current Inspector General of police to ensure that officers under his charge conduct themselves in a professional manner not influenced by politicians.

And the defense team George Chisanga and Leon Limba have expressed delight with the outcome of the case.

ZANIS reports that in an interview after the ruling, Defence counsel Chisanga said although Andrew Kampyongo has been put on defense after the Court established a prima facie against him, the defense is confident of a positive outcome.

Counsel Chisanga said five witnesses will be called to the witness stand in favour of the defence.

“We are happy as defense team as we are ready to commence the defense of our client who has been found with a case to answer, ” said Counsel Chisanga.

And Magistrate Malata has since set 7 July, 2022 for defence in the case of Andrew Kampyongo.