9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo cleared by the Magistrate’s court

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Headlines Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo cleared by the Magistrate's court
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Chinsali Magistrate’s court in Muchinga Province has set free former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and his five co accused persons while a prima facie has been established on his sibling Andrew Kampyongo.

And the Shiwang’ndu law maker Stephen Kampyongo praised the judiciary through the subordinate court for dispensing the matter in a professional manner.

This is in a matter in which Mr Kampyongo and six others are jointly charged with one count of endangering the safety of an aircraft contrary to section 8 of the civil Aviation Act number 445 of the laws of Zambia.

In making his ruling, Chinsali magistrate court Principal Resident Magistrate Julius Malata said the State failed to prove beyond any reasonable doubt that the accused are guilty of the offense leveled against them.

Magistrate Malama said it is the duty of the prosecution to provide sufficient evidence that implicates the six accused as perpetuators.

He added that the state only managed to produce evidence which implicates Andrew Kampyongo who is said to have been the driver of the Land Cruiser vehicle that was used to commit the alleged offence.

“The evidence produced by the State is only harked on the Land Cruiser therefore, does not implicate the other five accused persons,” said Magistrate Malata.

He said visitation of the crime scene after six years of the incidence by the arresting officer Peter Mundenda who was 12th state witness and failure to bring to court their key witness ( unnamed ) who is a pilot of the aircraft involved, made the state to produce insufficient evidence.

Magistrate Malata said due to insufficient evidence by the stat, the court has set free Mr Kampyongo and five other accused persons.

Speaking soon after he was set, the Shiwang’ndu law maker Stephen Kampyongo praised the judiciary through the subordinate court for dispensing the matter in a professional manner.

Mr Kampyongo said he is elated that the matter has been put to rest which gives him more time to work in his constituency.

” The matter was depriving people my constituency of many services under my responsibilities ,now that it’s over, it’s time to work and continue offering checks and balances to the ruling party,” Mr Kampyongo.

Mr Kampyongo has described the judiciary process involving his case as interesting.

He has since advised the current Inspector General of police to ensure that officers under his charge conduct themselves in a professional manner not influenced by politicians.

And the defense team George Chisanga and Leon Limba have expressed delight with the outcome of the case.

ZANIS reports that in an interview after the ruling, Defence counsel Chisanga said although Andrew Kampyongo has been put on defense after the Court established a prima facie against him, the defense is confident of a positive outcome.

Counsel Chisanga said five witnesses will be called to the witness stand in favour of the defence.

“We are happy as defense team as we are ready to commence the defense of our client who has been found with a case to answer, ” said Counsel Chisanga.

And Magistrate Malata has since set 7 July, 2022 for defence in the case of Andrew Kampyongo.

Previous articlePS urges Shiwang’andu civil servants to shift allegiance to new government

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo cleared by the Magistrate’s court

The Chinsali Magistrate's court in Muchinga Province has set free former Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZESCO gives 107 million wooden pole tender to South African, Zimbabwean companies

Headlines Chief Editor - 8
ZESCO Limited has picked and awarded Zimbabwean and South African companies to supply and deliver 9 and 12 metre wooden poles. About USD107million was...
Read more

Zambia Airways to launch Joburg route on July 1st

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has announced that Zambia Airways will commence international flights to Johannesburg, South Africa on 1st July, 2022. Speaking at...
Read more

MPs push for 20% salary hike, want K3, 000 as sitting allowance and US$120,000 Car Loan

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
Members of Parliament will soon become some of the highest paid workers in Zambia if their demands for a 20% pay rise goes through. As...
Read more

K9.3 billion released for 2022 Budget Implementation, all arrears to contractors cleared

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Finance in May released K9.3 billion towards the ongoing implementation of the 2022 National Budget. Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.