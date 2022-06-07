The Joint Investigations Team has charged and arrested Former Defence Minister Geoffrey Mwamba for 24 counts of various offences.

Mr Mwamba, 68 has been charged with 8 counts of conflict of interest, 15 counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime and one count of money laundering.

Police Deputy Spokesperson Danny Mwale confirmed the arrest to Journalists at Woodlands Police Station where Mr Mwamba is detained.

Below is the full statement

June 7, 2022 – We wish to confirm that the Joint Investigations Team has today charged and arrested Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba aged 63 of plot number 2623 Leopards Hill Road in Lusaka’s New Kasama area for Eight Counts of Conflict of Interest contrary to section 28 (2) as read with subsection (3) of the Anti Corruption Act number 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia.

This is in a matter where Mr. Mwamba, when he was Minister of Defence between 2012 and 2013 failed to disclose his interest in writing on Three Zambia Army contracts and Five Zambia Air Force contracts that were awarded to Curzon Global Limited by the Ministry of Defence.

It is alleged that the said Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba had interest in the same company.

Mr. Mwamba has also been charged and arrested for one count of money laundering contrary to section Seven of Prohibition and Prevention of Money Laundering Act number 14 of 2001 as read with Amendment Act number 44 of 2010.

The allegation involves a sum of USD 632,000.

Further, the suspect has also been charged and arrested for 15 counts of being in possession of Property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 subsection (1) of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act number 19 of 2010 involving a total sum of USD 2, 149, 170 and K20, 000, 000.00.

In the same case, Mr. Adolphus Mubanga aged 58 of plot number 11438 Makeni in Lusaka has been charged and arrested for Three counts of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime involving a sum of K5, 555, 954.

Both suspects are detained in Police custody awaiting court appearance.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer