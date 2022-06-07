9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, June 7, 2022
General News
Lusaka Province kicks off Census preps

By Chief Editor
Lusaka Province has kicked off the distribution of materials for the 2022 Census of population and housing to all the districts.

Lusaka Province Permanent Secretary Robert Kamalata who flagged off the distribution of bicycles at the Provincial Administration office said the materials are in readiness for use by the enumerators who will be sent in the field for physical counting of the people.

Mr Kamalata says the province will receive a total of 623 bicycles to cater for all the six districts and ensure that the work of the enumerators is effective as they resume the programme of counting the population.

Mr Kamalata noted that the province is also in the process of receiving more materials such as motor bikes and other gadgets which will be used for this year’s census of population and housing.

And Lusaka Province Regional Statistician Kennedy Chimpa said the bicycles will help enumerators, zonal leaders and all the people in the 2022 Census of population and housing.

Dr. Chimpa said the Province will soon release the guidelines on the recruitment of census officers who will be responsible for coordination of respondent activities and the data collectors.

Previous articleNGOs tasked to regulate their operations in the country

