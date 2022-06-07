The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), a local think tank, has announced that former South African President Thabo Mbeki is set to deliver the inaugural Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Public Lecture on June 30.

Speaking during a press briefing to announce the launch of inaugural Memorial Public Lecture and commemorative activities to celebrate Dr. Kaunda’s legacy in Lusaka, CPD Executive Director, Caroline Katotobwe disclosed that Mr. Mbeki is set to deliver the inaugural KK Memorial Public Lecture later this month after accepting an invitation to speak at the event.

The CPD and Kenneth Kaunda Foundation announced the launch of the inaugural KK Memorial Lecture and commemorative activities to celebrate Dr. Kaunda’s contribution to Zambian political life.

Dr. Kaunda passed away on June 17, 2021.

She said, “The second day of the commemorative activities will include the Memorial Public Lecture, which we are proud to announce will be delivered by former South African President, His Excellency Thabo Mbeki.”

And Ministry of Tourism and Arts Permanent Secretary, Evans Muhanga, says Government is targeting to establish a Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Museum to preserve the founding Republican President’s legacy for posterity.

Mr. Muhanga announced that the Ministry, through the National Museums Board was envisaging on establishing the KK Memorial Museum to preserve Dr. Kaunda’s legacy for posterity.

He told journalists that Government was currently engaging various stakeholders, including the private sector, on pursuing the venture to celebrate the first Republican President’s legacy.

Muhanga said, “the Ministry of Tourism is very much interested in the life and legacy of the founding father of the nation. The Ministry, through the National Museums Board, is envisaging establishing Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Museum to preserve his legacy for posterity.”

“It is out of this envisaged museum’s public programmes that public lecturers about the icon of Zambia and the gallant son of Africa will be conducted. Therefore, this is a great initiative for CPD and other stakeholders holding such activities to preserve our founding father of the nation. May this spirit continue.”

Mr. Muhanga observed that part of Dr. Kaunda’s legacy was one of activism, even after retiring from active politics in 1998, with his most notable contribution being the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Meanwhile, Kenneth Kaunda Children of Africa Foundation Vice-President and CEO, Sunday Musonda, explained that the annual event would provide a deep reflection on the life, times and contributions of Dr. Kaunda.

The two-day exhibition, due to happen at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre (MICC), will showcase a colloquium, or a seminar, to be held on the 29th of June and shall involve five-six academic presentations on the life and work of Dr. Kaunda, while the Public Lecture will be delivered on the 30th of June, 2022.

The colloquium, scheduled to happen on 29th June, will be opened by a keynote address by Joachim Chissano, the former Mozambican President.

A total of 500 people will be expected to attend the two-day event.