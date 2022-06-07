Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has announced that Zambia Airways will commence international flights to Johannesburg, South Africa on 1st July, 2022.

Speaking at the launch of a central ticketing office at East Park Mall, Mr Tayali says the maiden flight to South Africa in the first week of July converges with the upcoming holidays of Heroes and Unity days.

Mr Tayali says as the national flag carrier commences flights to South Africa, government looks forward to strengthening ties between the two countries through Zambia Airways.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Zambia Airways will start flights to Johannesburg on 1st July 2022. This maiden flight to South Africa in the first week of July coincides with the upcoming holidays of the Heroes and Unity Days. Indeed, this is the time for New Dawns, new horizons and new developments in Zambia,” he said.

The Minister added that the launch of the airline’s central ticketing office marked another milestone in the journey of the growth of the national carrier, and was a promise of a better experience for customers as they interact with the airline.

He said Zambia Airways had already scored successes, including being the first national airline in Africa to ensure cabin safety using high-technology Ultraviolet-C disinfection robots.

And Mr Tayali says the Ministry is in the process of developing the aviation sector strategic plan whose ultimate goal will be to develop capacity, air traffic, economic development and stakeholder collaboration which is also expected to impact all sector players.

Meanwhile, Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Abiy Astrat Jiru says the airline’s revenue has tripled over the last 100 days of operation with about K1 million added monthly.

Mr Jiru says new and bigger aircrafts are expected into the country for Zambia Airways as talks with manufacturers are already underway.