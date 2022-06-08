9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Deplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Deplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Residents of Prisons Compound in Samfya Town , Luapula Province have expressed concern over the bad state of roads in the area,

Agness Mumba a resident of Prisons Compound says the potholes especially along Prison road are posing serious danger to road users.

Speaking in interview yesterday, Mrs Mumba said there is need for the Local Authority in Samfya to work on the road before.

The area has recently witnessed a number of traffic accidents involving cyclists and vehicles when avoiding potholes. A number of lives have been lost.

“It is very difficult for cyclist to pass when there is a motor vehicle coming, cyclist have to wait until there is no car passing to avoid accident,” She said.

Mrs. Mumba has since appealed to the Local Authority to take the matter seriously before a life is lost.

And Samfya Town Council Public Relations Officer Veronica Sampa says the Local Authority is aware of the situation and has plans to address the situation soon.

“As the Local Authority we are aware of the damage that has been caused on the Prison’s Road and we are on the ground working on it,” she said.

Ms. Sampa has since assured the residents that the patching of the potholes will be completed in an eight weeks project that has since started.

Previous articleGovernment commences payment of monthly subsidies to Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Deplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public

Residents of Prisons Compound in Samfya Town , Luapula Province have expressed concern over the bad state of roads...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee in the district. Mr Imasiku...
Read more

Two health posts in Kaoma constructed with CDF funds completed

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
The government has completed the construction of two health posts and a market shelter all valued at K600,000 in Kaoma Central...
Read more

Investors urged to explore tourism potential during Mutomolo ceremony

Rural News Chief Editor - 4
The Mambwe- Lungu Cultural Association (MALUCA) has appealed to investors to take advantage of this year's Mutomolo traditional ceremony to explore the rich tourism...
Read more

Itezhi Tezhi MP condemns expulsion of five pupils from Mukamambo Girls School for a night out

Rural News Chief Editor - 11
Itezhi Tezhi Member of Parliament Twaambo Mutinta has called upon Mukamambo Secondary school administration to rescind the decision to expel the 14 and 16...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.