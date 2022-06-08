Residents of Prisons Compound in Samfya Town , Luapula Province have expressed concern over the bad state of roads in the area,

Agness Mumba a resident of Prisons Compound says the potholes especially along Prison road are posing serious danger to road users.

Speaking in interview yesterday, Mrs Mumba said there is need for the Local Authority in Samfya to work on the road before.

The area has recently witnessed a number of traffic accidents involving cyclists and vehicles when avoiding potholes. A number of lives have been lost.

“It is very difficult for cyclist to pass when there is a motor vehicle coming, cyclist have to wait until there is no car passing to avoid accident,” She said.

Mrs. Mumba has since appealed to the Local Authority to take the matter seriously before a life is lost.

And Samfya Town Council Public Relations Officer Veronica Sampa says the Local Authority is aware of the situation and has plans to address the situation soon.

“As the Local Authority we are aware of the damage that has been caused on the Prison’s Road and we are on the ground working on it,” she said.

Ms. Sampa has since assured the residents that the patching of the potholes will be completed in an eight weeks project that has since started.