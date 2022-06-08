Copperbelt Province Minister, Elisha Matambo, says plans aimed at modernising Sakania border in Ndola have reached an advanced stage.

Mr. Matambo said he will engage Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Garry Nkombo to ensure that the proposed site for constructing the border facilities is developed under a comprehensive plan.

He said using the comprehensive plan under the regional planning Act number 3 of 2015, the minister of Local Government can declare regional development on lands near the border.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Matambo said when he visited the proposed site for the construction of modern infrastructure at Sakania border that proper planning is critical in order to have order at the border.

He said the government, through the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) engagement, is keen to modernise the Sakania border.

The Copperbelt Province Minister said doing so will not only enhance trade between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), but the entire SADC region.

Mr. Matambo stated that the PPP engagement will also see the 25 kilometres stretch from Ndola’s Hillcrest roundabout to Sakania border being worked on.

The Minister has however indicated that the Road Development Agency (RDA) will soon carry out temporary works on the road to ease the movement of goods and services.

And Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Sakania border station manager, Rex Nketani, has disclosed that over 139 trucks are cleared into the DRC daily.

Mr. Nketani said the formalisation of the border calls for improved infrastructure such as truck parking lots among others.

Meanwhile, RDA Regional Manager, Emmanuel Kanguma, said his office is seriously considering the possibility of temporarily working on the road from Ndola to Sakania border.

Recently, the government signed statutory instrument number 36 of 2022 to include the Sakania border among those that allow the exit of goods for export and transit into the DRC.