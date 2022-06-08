9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Rural News
Mansa Shopping complex set for completion in August

Palsana Investments Limited the company contracted to work on the Mansa shopping complex has disclosed that completion of the structure is expected in August this year.

Giving a briefing when Luapula Province Minister Derricky Chilundika inspected the construction, Palsana Investments Limited, Investments Manager Hakeem Chembe said the structure has advanced with most work done up to 80 percent.

Mr. Chembe stated that once other works such as the bridge which separates Mansa town and the location of the Mall are worked on, the shopping complex will be officially opened to the public for business towards the end of the year.

“We are about 80 to 85 percent complete and there is also additional funding that will have to go into the full completion of the development,” he disclosed.

Mr. Chembe also confirmed that Choppies supermarket has expressed interest to operate at the Mall and an offer has been signed to set up its business at the premises.

“We expect Choppies supermarket to come into the Province for the first time. They are a very good and reliable supermarket, their product lines are obviously affordable and we are very excited that they took the step to be part of the development,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chilundika noted that private sector participation in the country’s economy is what will make the nation progress.

Mr. Chilundika was impressed with the Palsana Investments Limited, for the works done on the structure.

“It is a plus to our province, it is a plus to our district Mansa and what I would want to see is that as a government we come in to support this investment to the best of our ability, and the good part is that we are a government that values time,” he said.

Mr. Chilundika assured Palsana Investments Limited of government support to ensure that the project is successful.

