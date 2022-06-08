9.5 C
President Hichilema tells ECZ Chair and Vice that he will not renew their Contracts

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

President Hakainde Hichilema has notified Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Essau Chulu and Vice Chairperson Emily Sikazwe of their expiration of contracts and non-renewal of tenure.

President Hichilema says the decision has been made in exercise of the power vested in him under section 4 (3) of the Electoral Commission Amendment Act number 5 of 2019.

The Head of State has since thanked the two for their dedicated service to the country and has wished them well in their future endeavors.

This is according to a statement made available to the media by the Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Anthony Bwalya.

Justice Chulu was appointed ECZ Chairperson in 2015 and has held the position for the last seven years, while Dr. Sikazwe has served as Vice Chairperson for two years, following her appointment in 2020.

Previous articleGovernment has a funding shortfall of K308 million for census-Musokotwane

President Hichilema tells ECZ Chair and Vice that he will not renew their Contracts

