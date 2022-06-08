9.5 C
Three people  die on Lake Bangweulu

By Support Editor
Three people have died after a canoe they were on  capsized on Lake Bangweulu due to bad weather in Chilubi district of Northern Province.

Chilubi District Commissioner Risto Mushembe confirmed the development to ZANIS in Kasama that the  trio all from the same family were travelling from the Island to the fishing camps.

He explained that it is alleged that the victims who are from Kawena village in Chilubi Island were going to collect money that was owed to them by some people in the fishing camps.

Mr. Mushembe explained the canoe could have capsized as a result of  bad weather and that information at hand indicated that only three people were on the canoe.

“These calamities do happen when the lake is hostile or is windy” explained the District Commissioner

He said all the three bodies have since been retrieved adding that the family working with the government is making arrangements to procure coffins to bury the victims.

“There will be no postmortem to be done, we are just making arrangements to bury the victims today as you may be aware we do not have a mortuary here,” he said.

Previous articleMwepu: Big Relief For Chipolopolo After Victory

