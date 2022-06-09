9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, June 9, 2022
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Barotseland Reports blogger warned for alleging that government resources are being abused

By Chief Editor
53 views
0
Rural News Barotseland Reports blogger warned for alleging that government resources are being abused
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Journalists in Western Province have condemned a Facebook post created by Barotseland Reports alleging that local media personnel were being lavished with excess government resources.

Western Province Press-Club President, Sifuwe Mwangala, said it was wrong for Barotseland Reports to post and publish such falsehoods.

Ms. Mwangala said such sentiments amount to an abuse of the freedom of expression.

She has since urged mushrooming social media outlets to observe accuracy and objectivity in their reporting of issues, adding that fabricated information is uncalled for.

“They should learn to be truthful all the time and verify facts before publishing them. How can they accuse us of swimming in money,” she said.

She noted that the article was demotivating to Journalists who are trying very hard to execute their duties under difficult circumstances.

Recently, the Barotseland Reports Facebook page, posted negative remarks against Journalists who attended a meeting with Western Province Minister, Akapelwa Mbangweta and some senior provincial staff on the preparation for the provincial tourism expo.

The page wrote a caption on a picture showing Western Province Minister and local Journalists stating, “On the photo; Journalists who always swim and eat government money, posing on the photo with the Minister and so-called expo advisor”.

And Sun FM Reporter, Geoffrey Likezo, who was part of the labelled Journalists, said such allegations are unacceptable and demeaning to the noble profession.

Mr. Likezo said such careless and unverified statements can attract legal actions against the publisher.

“Bloggers should not start doing the work of Journalists because you will start abusing freedom of expression,” he said.

Furthermore, Mr. Likezo called on media regulatory bodies to critically monitor online media outlets.

Previous articleDEC has urged members of the public in Mufulira district to desist from giving alms to street kids

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Barotseland Reports blogger warned for alleging that government resources are being abused

Journalists in Western Province have condemned a Facebook post created by Barotseland Reports alleging that local media personnel...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambian traditional leaders to converge in October

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
The Forum for African Traditional Authority of Zambia (FATAZA) has revealed that Zambian royal establishments will converge in Lusaka in October 2022, to share...
Read more

Mansa Shopping complex set for completion in August

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Palsana Investments Limited the company contracted to work on the Mansa shopping complex has disclosed that completion of the structure is expected in August...
Read more

Deplorable road network in Samfya poses a danger to travelling public

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Residents of Prisons Compound in Samfya Town , Luapula Province have expressed concern over the bad state of roads in the area, ...
Read more

Mongu DC disapproves the recruitment process of heath personnel

Rural News Chief Editor - 15
Mongu District Commissioner, Akabeswa Imasiku has disapproved the recruitment process of 142 health personnel by the human resource committee in the district. Mr Imasiku...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.